Rep. C. Scott Franklin Buys Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares

Representative C. Scott Franklin (R-Florida) recently bought shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP). In a filing disclosed on June 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Union Pacific stock on April 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY ROTH IRA” account.

Representative C. Scott Franklin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on 3/27/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on 3/27/2025.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $221.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.47. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Stephens decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 415,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $94,588,000 after acquiring an additional 35,414 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,954,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,798 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Franklin

Scott Franklin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 18th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Franklin (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 18th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Scott Franklin was born in Thomaston, Georgia. Franklin graduated from Lakeland High School. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1986 to 2000 and the U.S. Navy Reserve from 2000 to 2012.

Franklin earned a B.S. from the United States Naval Academy in 1986 and an M.B.A. from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 1994. Franklin’s career experience includes owning an insurance agency and working as a naval aviator with the U.S. Navy.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

