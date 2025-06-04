Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAHRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAHRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Stock Performance
HAHRF stock remained flat at $10.24 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $10.24.
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services
- Stock Average Calculator
- Joby’s Saudi MoU: Strong Initial Reaction Meets Market Dynamics
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- TSMC Joins NVIDIA in UAE Push, Fueling Growth Outlook
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Archer’s Midnight Air Taxi Soars, But Stock Doesn’t Budge
Receive News & Ratings for Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.