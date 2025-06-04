Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAHRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAHRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Stock Performance

HAHRF stock remained flat at $10.24 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Get Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services alerts:

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd offers insurance and financial services in Israel, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance, Health Insurance, Life Insurance and Long-Term Savings, Financial Services, and Insurance Companies Abroad.

Receive News & Ratings for Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.