Leverty Financial Group LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Leverty Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.4% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Rogco LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $40.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.