Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Up 30.8% in May

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,898,200 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 1,451,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,982.0 days.

Concordia Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CCRDF stock remained flat at $6.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. Concordia Financial Group has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Get Concordia Financial Group alerts:

About Concordia Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.