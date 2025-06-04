Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Up 30.8% in May

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,898,200 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 1,451,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,982.0 days.
Concordia Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of CCRDF stock remained flat at $6.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. Concordia Financial Group has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $6.50.
About Concordia Financial Group
