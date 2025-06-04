Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,355,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 4,327,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 258.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
OTCMKTS:MTSFF remained flat at $9.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $11.06.
