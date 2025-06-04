Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,355,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 4,327,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 258.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MTSFF remained flat at $9.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $11.06.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

