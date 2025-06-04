Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $293.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

