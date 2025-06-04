Strategic Planning Group LLC Lowers Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Strategic Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $604.12 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $437.37 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19. The company has a market cap of $185.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.