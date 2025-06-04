Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 938,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after acquiring an additional 53,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 964,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after acquiring an additional 54,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 93.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

