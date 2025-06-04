Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 385 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,558 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 2.0% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

