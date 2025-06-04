Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,628,497,000 after buying an additional 2,270,013 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,230,014,000 after acquiring an additional 781,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,541,282,000 after purchasing an additional 234,067 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,719,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $701,036,000 after purchasing an additional 159,216 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,686,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $696,990,000 after purchasing an additional 365,115 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE EOG opened at $112.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average of $122.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 36.18%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

