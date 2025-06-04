Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Holdings Lifted by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,906 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 6.1% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $12,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,723,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,289,000 after buying an additional 2,721,442 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

