Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,024,119,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $840,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $200.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.39. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.