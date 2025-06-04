Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Lessened by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.6%

VGT stock opened at $621.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $648.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $556.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $594.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.