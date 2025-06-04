Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 127,239 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1,476.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,239 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.7% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,989,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011,983 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 701.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,470,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,977,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827,317 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,618,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.40) earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

