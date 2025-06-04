American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,752,084 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,484,312,000 after purchasing an additional 268,572 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,761,336 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,600,277,000 after buying an additional 95,927 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Express by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,825,135 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,025,632,000 after buying an additional 955,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,785,867,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,015,269 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,488,482,000 after buying an additional 408,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.8%

AXP opened at $297.61 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $326.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.85.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

