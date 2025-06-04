Park Edge Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Park Edge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $190.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.66.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

