Best Biotech Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 3rd

Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, and BioNTech are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use biological processes—such as genetic engineering, cell culture, or molecular biology—to develop medicines, diagnostic tools, agricultural products, or other life-science innovations. Because these firms often invest heavily in research and development and rely on regulatory approvals for new therapies, their stock prices can be highly volatile and sensitive to clinical trial results or government decisions. Investors are drawn to biotech stocks for their potential to deliver breakthrough treatments and rapid growth, but must also manage the risks of lengthy development timelines and binary outcome events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $400.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,802. The company has a market capitalization of $151.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $390.49 and a one year high of $627.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179,223. The company has a market capitalization of $330.23 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.64. AbbVie has a one year low of $159.77 and a one year high of $218.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

BioNTech (BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

BNTX stock traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.21. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $76.53 and a fifty-two week high of $131.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BNTX

Featured Articles