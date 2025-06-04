Freedom Financial Partners LLC Decreases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Freedom Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Freedom Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 118,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,348,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 103,730.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.7%

SCHB opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.