Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Down 9.4% – Here’s Why

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) traded down 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 47.30 ($0.64). 15,290,653 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 340% from the average session volume of 3,476,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.20 ($0.71).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 49 ($0.66) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.68. The firm has a market cap of £377.84 million, a PE ratio of 23,990.55, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 7.20 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockhopper Exploration plc will post -0.1899958 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

