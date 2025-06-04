AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $81,000 Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 789.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma
In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $4,973,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,826,041.72. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,590.64. This represents a 8.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,227 shares of company stock worth $17,892,473 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.06.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Williams-Sonoma
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Williams-Sonoma
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.