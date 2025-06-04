AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $81,000 Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 789.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $4,973,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,826,041.72. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,590.64. This represents a 8.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,227 shares of company stock worth $17,892,473 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $161.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.09. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Williams-Sonoma

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.