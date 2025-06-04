AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,525,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,575,000 after buying an additional 771,816 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,366,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,342,000 after buying an additional 470,916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,099,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 678,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after buying an additional 33,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 575,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 80,886 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTHI opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $24.09.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

