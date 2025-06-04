AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Free Report) by 220.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQI opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.09. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $54.47.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Increases Dividend

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.6374 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $7.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.02%. This is an increase from NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.53.

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

