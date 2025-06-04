Top Esports Stocks To Follow Now – June 1st

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Madison Square Garden Sports, Sphere Entertainment, Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Motorsport Games, and DouYu International are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are publicly traded shares in companies whose revenues depend significantly on the competitive video-gaming industry, including game publishers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms and hardware manufacturers. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the rapidly growing market for organized gaming competitions, digital content distribution, sponsorships and media rights. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,568,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NASDAQ NSIT traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $129.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,484. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $228.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.47 and its 200 day moving average is $151.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of MSGS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.84. 114,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,534. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.15 and a 200-day moving average of $206.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of SPHR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.92. 415,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,136. Sphere Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

NASDAQ:AGAE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 205,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,067. The firm has a market cap of $125.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

NASDAQ:MSGM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 98,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,453. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. Motorsport Games has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Shares of DouYu International stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,410. DouYu International has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $199.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

