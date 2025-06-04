AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 5,000 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 116.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In other news, CFO Priya Gupta sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $171,597.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,010.96. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 80,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $1,051,137.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,253,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,280,289.06. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 451,859 shares of company stock worth $4,627,418. 7.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

