Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 21.06 ($0.28), with a volume of 3184467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.23).

Blue Star Capital Trading Down 8.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.44.

Get Blue Star Capital alerts:

Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (18) (($0.24)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Blue Star Capital

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.