AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 498 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 1,778.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 526 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 718.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,235 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $301,258,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $222,146,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Twilio by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,602,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,190,000 after buying an additional 331,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Twilio by 1,292.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,101,000 after buying an additional 1,048,619 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $145.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,524 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $721,401.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,936,243.20. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,545 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $1,332,467.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,704,758.29. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,784 shares of company stock worth $4,226,942. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $117.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average of $109.84. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

