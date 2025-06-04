Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Christopher Reynolds Acquires 858 Shares

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Reynolds bought 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$79.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,617.48.
Nutrien Stock Down 0.6%
NTR stock opened at C$82.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$60.74 and a 12 month high of C$83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Nutrien Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.48%.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien is the world’s largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrientsnitrogen, potash, and phosphatealthough its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with roughly 20% share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through its brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.
