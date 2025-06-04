John Dean Buys 6,000,000 Shares of Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM) Stock

Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM – Get Free Report) insider John Dean acquired 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$24,000.00 ($15,483.87).
Alma Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.10.
Alma Metals Company Profile
