MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Up 33.3%

Shares of HOLOW opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. MicroCloud Hologram has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

Get MicroCloud Hologram alerts:

About MicroCloud Hologram

(Get Free Report)

Read More

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroCloud Hologram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.