MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MicroCloud Hologram Stock Up 33.3%
Shares of HOLOW opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. MicroCloud Hologram has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.
About MicroCloud Hologram
