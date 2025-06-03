Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,268 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.8% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $185,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $544.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.32.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

