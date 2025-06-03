Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 659 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,500 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $3,941,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,533,008.09. This trade represents a 18.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,761 shares of company stock worth $16,474,587. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Cfra Research raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

