Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after buying an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,562,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after buying an additional 1,587,420 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,651,000 after buying an additional 1,499,157 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,834,000 after buying an additional 1,345,357 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $227.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.99. The stock has a market cap of $226.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

