Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,829,700 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the April 30th total of 6,174,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,957.4 days.

Resona Stock Performance

RSNHF opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. Resona has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

Get Resona alerts:

About Resona

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services, that includes consumer loan, asset management, and asset succession services to individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.