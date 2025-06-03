Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,028,500 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 11,066,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 237.6 days.

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

Shares of RMGGF stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.59.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

