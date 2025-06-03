Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,028,500 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 11,066,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 237.6 days.
Resolute Mining Stock Performance
Shares of RMGGF stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.59.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
