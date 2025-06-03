Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUBD. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $22.88.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

