NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

