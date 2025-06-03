McLean Asset Management Corp Takes $751,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $96.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.50. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $119.04.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

