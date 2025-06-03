Canaan Partners XI LLC Has $1 Million Position in Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Canaan Partners XI LLC lowered its stake in Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,132 shares during the quarter. Rallybio makes up approximately 1.5% of Canaan Partners XI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Canaan Partners XI LLC owned 3.68% of Rallybio worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Rallybio by 336.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 74,334 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rallybio by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 37,618 shares in the last quarter. Allostery Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rallybio by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,298,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 422,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Rallybio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Rallybio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Rallybio Price Performance

Rallybio stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Rallybio Co. has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rallybio Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rallybio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.