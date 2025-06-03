iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Purchased by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 2.5% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 575.6% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 108,800.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12,104.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,876,000 after acquiring an additional 478,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5%
ITOT stock opened at $129.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $134.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.14.
About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF
The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
