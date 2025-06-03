iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Purchased by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 2.5% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 575.6% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 108,800.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12,104.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,876,000 after acquiring an additional 478,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5%

ITOT stock opened at $129.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $134.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.14.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.