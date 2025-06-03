Freestate Advisors LLC Has $683,000 Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Freestate Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Freestate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Freestate Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,076.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.38 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

