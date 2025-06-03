iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,996 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $349,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $331,412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after purchasing an additional 837,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,563,000 after buying an additional 596,515 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7%

QUAL stock opened at $177.81 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.21 and its 200 day moving average is $176.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

