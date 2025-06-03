Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. David Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Veralto by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $1,446,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Veralto by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Veralto by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $46,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,499.64. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $1,026,403.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,495,742.72. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,069 shares of company stock worth $5,337,767. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:VLTO opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.45. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $83.87 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.