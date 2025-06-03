Freestate Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Freestate Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,583 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 12.5% of Freestate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Freestate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2%

SCHF opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.