Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,150 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at $278,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 97,250.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SONY

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.