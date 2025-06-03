Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Invests $207,000 in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CATH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 32,192 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 117,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CATH opened at $72.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $937.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $74.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.29.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

