Leibman Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 163,979 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 156,095 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PubMatic by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 897,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 145,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PubMatic by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,533,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after buying an additional 84,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PUBM stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $576.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $63.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 5.96%. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 12,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $112,287.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,527.10. The trade was a 22.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,297 shares in the company, valued at $81,642.48. The trade was a 75.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,089 shares of company stock valued at $768,362 in the last three months. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PubMatic from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on PubMatic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

PubMatic Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

