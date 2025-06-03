Planned Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Planned Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,204,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.