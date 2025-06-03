Freestate Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Freestate Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Freestate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Freestate Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 170,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 80,977 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 69,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Finally, GEN Financial Management INC. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,194,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHY stock opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.30. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2718 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

