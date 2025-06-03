Czech National Bank Acquires 6,161 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in eBay by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in eBay by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in eBay by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in eBay by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,329,927.52. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $1,903,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,725.60. The trade was a 30.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,650 shares of company stock valued at $19,637,729. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day moving average of $66.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $74.94.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on eBay from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

