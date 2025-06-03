DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of DNBBY opened at $27.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.48. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.03.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.2311 per share. This represents a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Featured Stories

